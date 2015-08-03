Aug 3 Pacific Investment Management Co said on Monday it may face civil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over an exchange-traded fund once managed by portfolio manager Bill Gross.

Pimco, a unit of Germany's Allianz SE, said it received a "Wells notice" from the SEC related to its Pimco Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Gross left Pimco last year and works at Janus Capital Group Inc.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)