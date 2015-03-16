(Releads, adds quotes, details)
By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
BANDUNG, Indonesia, March 16 Indonesian
state-owned defence firm PT Pindad expects sales of its machine
guns, armored vehicles and other military hardware to increase
by 30 percent annually, due in part to rising tensions in the
South China Sea, its chief executive said.
Spurred by tensions with China, Indonesia and other
southeast Asian nations are building up their defence
industries, channeling fast-growing military budgets to develop
local expertise.
"In southeast Asia, there is no agreement among countries to
safeguard each other's sovereignty yet," Pindad CEO Silmy Karim
told Reuters at the company's headquarters, located around 120
kilometers from the capital Jakarta.
"We have a gap to chase, so the growth potential for the
regional defense industry is quite high."
Pindad, which partners with companies from Germany, Belgium
and Italy to develop its military technology, expects sales of 3
trillion rupiah ($227 million) this year, up from 1.9 trillion
in 2013. Last year's sales have not yet been disclosed.
Pindad plans to start marketing its new amphibious armored
and cannon-equipped vehicles next year, targeting southeast
Asian markets, the Middle East and Africa.
The company needs at least 5 trillion rupiah in investment
in the next three years to boost production and improve its
technology. Pindad hopes most of the investment will come from
the government, which recently provided a cash injection of 700
billion rupiah, Karim said.
"If we build our defence strength by producing, then that is
real strength. That is part of the government's concept going
forward, that we have to build the independence of our defense
industry," Karim said.
($1 = 13,239 rupiah)
