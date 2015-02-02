SAO PAULO Feb 2 Banco Pine SA, the
mid-sized Brazilian lender whose shares tumbled 42 percent last
month, detailed on Monday its exposure to troubled sectors,
including sugar and ethanol, as well as companies linked to a
corruption scandal at state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
.
In a securities filing, Pine said the equivalent of 14
percent of its loan book is concentrated in the sugar and
ethanol industries, while about 12 percent to commercial and
residential real estate development. Loans at those sectors are
backed by robust guarantees, the filing added.
