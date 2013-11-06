DUBAI Nov 6 PineBridge Investments, a New
York-based money manager, has acquired a campus operated by
Dubai-based schools operator GEMS Education, it said on
Wednesday, signalling investor interest in the Gulf's
fast-growing education sector.
Under the terms of the sale-leaseback agreement, GEMS
Education will lease a school campus for a term of over 20
years, PineBridge said in a statement, without disclosing the
value of the transaction or the name of the specific property.
The Gulf's education market is estimated to be about $40
billion in size with the private education sector accounting for
about 14 percent, Saudi Arabian investment firm Itqan Capital
said last month.
PineBridge, which manages over $69 billion in assets,
appointed Talal al-Zain, the former chief executive of Bahraini
sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, to head its Middle East and
North Africa business last year and set up its regional
headquarters in Manama.
The GEMS investment is part of the firm's Middle East
strategy to acquire income-generating real estate assets,
PineBridge said.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)