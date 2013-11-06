DUBAI Nov 6 PineBridge Investments, a New York-based money manager, has acquired a campus operated by Dubai-based schools operator GEMS Education, it said on Wednesday, signalling investor interest in the Gulf's fast-growing education sector.

Under the terms of the sale-leaseback agreement, GEMS Education will lease a school campus for a term of over 20 years, PineBridge said in a statement, without disclosing the value of the transaction or the name of the specific property.

The Gulf's education market is estimated to be about $40 billion in size with the private education sector accounting for about 14 percent, Saudi Arabian investment firm Itqan Capital said last month.

PineBridge, which manages over $69 billion in assets, appointed Talal al-Zain, the former chief executive of Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, to head its Middle East and North Africa business last year and set up its regional headquarters in Manama.

The GEMS investment is part of the firm's Middle East strategy to acquire income-generating real estate assets, PineBridge said. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)