Feb 26 Investment manager PineBridge Investments appointed Ana Dhoraisingam managing director, head of institutional business for Southeast Asia.

Dhoraisingam, based in Singapore, joins from Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), PineBridge said.

She will join PineBridge in March and report to PineBridge Asia Chief Executive Rajeev Mittal. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)