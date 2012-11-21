Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 21 Canada's Pinecrest Energy Inc said it will buy Spartan Oil Corp for about C$427 million.
Pinecrest will offer 2.738 shares for each Spartan share held, valuing Spartan's stock at C$5.12 each.
Spartan shareholders will own about 49 percent of the combined company.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.