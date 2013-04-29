LONDON, April 29 Pinewood Shepperton PLC : * Announces a joint venture to be named Pinewood Atlanta, with river's rock llc * J/v will work to develop 288 acres of land south of Atlanta, into world class

studio facilities * Trading for the financial year ended 31 March 2013 was in line with

management expectations * Outlook for the year across all our revenue streams continues to reflect

strong demand