LONDON, April 17 British film studio Pinewood
Shepperton, home of the James Bond movies, has signed a
joint venture deal with a Chinese media entrepreneur as it seeks
to expand its production services into China.
Pinewood, owner of Europe's largest film studio, said on
Wednesday it had signed a joint venture with media group Seven
Stars, ran by media mogul Bruno Wu.
A sharp rise in box office revenues in China, boosted by an
emerging middle class making more trips to the cinema, has
encouraged foreign film producers to seek local partners to help
them crack the market.
Pinewood's joint venture, Song Lin, will look to make
co-productions, run film courses, develop financing for Chinese
productions, and create film-themed entertainment venues.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who has sought to
court emerging nations as markets for British exports, said:
"Pinewood is leading the way, taking advantage of China's
thriving entertainment and media sector and building on Britain
and China's growing trade relationship."
The move could provide "significant opportunities" for film
and television producers in the UK, said Pinewood Chief
Executive Ivan Dunleavy.
Pinewood, which also owns studios in Canada and Germany and
is building facilities in Malaysia, has been looking overseas to
help it compete in the international movie production market.
Its plans last year to build a significant studio expansion
at its home in the protected 'green belt' area that surrounds
London were rejected by the local council and it has recently
submitted a fresh proposal.