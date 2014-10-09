BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says deputy head of the bank Zhang Jinshun resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yanQvD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: