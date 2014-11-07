HONG KONG Nov 7 Shares in Ping An Insurance
Group Co of China Ltd were halted on
Friday, ahead of a planned Hong Kong share offering worth up to
$5 billion.
China's securities regulator said on Sunday it had given
Ping An the nod to sell up to 625.9 million shares, which would
be valued at HK$38.5 billion at the stock's last traded price of
HK$61.50.
Ping An, China's second-largest insurer by market value,
did not specify the reason for requesting the trading halt,
saying only in a filing that it would be making an announcement.
Sources with direct knowledge of the sale said Credit Suisse
and Goldman Sachs will lead the share offering.
There is no timeline for the sale and Ping An may decide to
raise less than the full amount for which it received approval,
one of the sources added. The sources declined to be identified
as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
Credit Suisse and Goldman declined to comment on the Ping An
share sale plans.
(1 US dollar = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Fiona Lau
of IFR and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)