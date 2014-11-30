HONG KONG Nov 30 Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd, China's second-largest insurer by market
capitalisation, said it planned to raise HK$36.8 billion ($4.75
billion) in a private placement of its H-shares.
The insurer will issue 594.056 million new H
Shares at HK$62 per share to between six and 10 investors, it
said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday
evening.
The placing price is at a discount of about 4.7 percent to
Friday's closing price of HK$65.05.
H shares are shares of companies incorporated in mainland
China that trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Ping An Insurance said it intended to use the proceeds to
fund its business development and replenish its equity and
working capital.
The new shares account for about 7.5 percent of the
insurer's total existing share capital and nearly 19 percent of
its H share capital, according to the filing.
Morgan Stanley is the global coordinator and placing agent.
(1 US dollar = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; editing by Jane Baird)