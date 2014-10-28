HONG KONG Oct 28 Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd , China's second-largest insurer
by market capitalisation, reported on Tuesday its profits for
the third quarter almost doubled on strong growth in its core
life insurance business.
Net profit rose to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) in the
quarter ended September from 5.4 billion yuan a year ago, the
company said in a stock market filing in Shanghai.
Chinese insurers' financial results are prone to wild
swings, due to the way they are required to mark the value of
their investment portfolios to present market value.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd earlier
reported a 22 percent rise in profits for the quarter on gains
from its investment portfolio.
Banking unit Ping An Bank Co Ltd on Oct. 23
reported its third-quarter net profit rose 35 percent to 5.6
billion yuan.
(1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark
Potter)