HONG KONG Aug 20 China's Ping An Insurance
Group reported a 62 percent increase in
first-half profits on Thursday, boosted by gains from stock
investments and booming sales of life insurance products.
Ping An, China's second-largest insurer by market value, had
last month signalled the likely sharp profit rise, due to
growth across its business segments and better investment
returns from its stock portfolio.
The performance of Chinese insurers in the second half of
the year could be affected by claims from last week's deadly
explosions in the Chinese port of Tianjin, analysts and ratings
agencies have said.
Ping An did not mention the Tianjin blast in its earnings
report.
Profits for six months to June 30 reached 34.65 billion yuan
($5.42 billion), up from 21.3 billion a year earlier, Ping An
said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The profit gains were largely due to the fact that Chinese
insurers can book gains in their investment portfolios as
profits. Despite the market's plunge in June, China's benchmark
Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index is still up 6.5
percent in the year to date.
The improved performance also came from stronger sales of
life insurance products, as Ping An bolstered its vast network
of sales agents by 25 percent from the start of the year to
nearly 800,000 agents in total.
Ping An's property and casualty insurance unit, which
accounts for 15 percent of the Group's earnings, is among those
facing exposure to claims from the devastating Tianjin
explosions.
Ping An Property and Casualty has received 524 property
insurance claims related to the Tianjin blast, Credit Suisse
said on Thursday citing Chinese media reports.
Credit Suisse analysts estimated that total losses for
Chinese insurers could amount to $1 billion to $1.5 billion,
basing their calculations on Chinese media reports, but Fitch
said the bill could be higher.
($1 = 6.3875 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Keith Weir)