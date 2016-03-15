BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SHANGHAI, March 15 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, Asia's second-largest insurer by market value, posted on Tuesday a 38 percent rise in annual net profit, in line with expectations.
Ping An made a net profit of 54.2 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 55 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was the company's highest profit since 2003.
China's benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index rose 6 percent last year, after severe volatility which started around June.
Last year, China's insurers pulled in 2.4 trillion yuan of premiums, an on-year increase of 20 percent, according to data from China's insurance regulator.
($1 = 6.5131 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.