By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller

BEIJING, Aug 17 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the country's second-largest insurer by market value, posted an 18 percent rise in first-half net profit, led by a one-off gain in its internet finance business.

Steady growth in life insurance and banking businesses also helped profit rise at the more diversified Ping An, in contrast to the profit declines forecast by rivals and suffered by the overall industry, even though falling interest rates and the stock market downturn hurt investment income.

Net profit at Ping An, the only Chinese and Asian insurer named among nine peers as global systemically important insurers by regulators, was 40.78 billion yuan ($6.15 billion) for the first half, according to its statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. That compared with 34.65 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Ping An, which has a market value of around $94 billion, booked a net gain of 9.5 billion yuan through an internal reorganisation in the second quarter of its internet finance business.

China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holding), a wholly owned subsidiary, transferred 100 percent stake in Gem Alliance to the group's Lufax Holdings. The transaction helped Ping An's internet finance business swing from a 609 million loss in the first half of last year to a 7.1 billion yuan profit this year.

Insurance contributed 22.7 billion yuan in net profit to the group, the most among all business segments. Its total premium income was 256.87 billion yuan in the first half, compared with 212.28 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

Profit generated by Ping An's life insurance segment increased to 16 billion yuan in the first half, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

But its first-half total investment income dropped 54 percent to 32.8 billion yuan.

Ping An Insurance Group is the controlling shareholder of Ping An Bank, which reported a 6.1 percent first-half profit growth last week. Analysts have said the bank helps cushion insurance business volatility.

The banking arm contributed 7 billion yuan in profit to the group in the first half, up from 6.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

China's insurance industry overall saw its first-half earnings slide 54 percent to 105.6 billion yuan, squeezed by falling investment returns, the country's insurance regulator said in July.

China Life Insurance Co , the country's biggest insurer by market value, forecast last month that its first-half net profit would drop between 65 and 70 percent due to a slide in investment income. ($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)