SHANGHAI, March 22 Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd , China's second-largest insurer
by market value, on Wednesday posted a 15 percent rise in its
annual net profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
Ping An made a net profit of 62.4 billion yuan ($9.06
billion) in the year ended December 2016, versus an average
estimate of 62.3 billion yuan from 18 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters. It was the company's highest profit since 2003.
Last year, Chinese insurers pulled in 3 trillion yuan of
premiums, up about 28 percent from 2015, according to data from
China's insurance regulator.
($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)
