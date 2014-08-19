HONG KONG Aug 19 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , China's second-largest insurer by market capitalisation, reported a 19 percent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday, in line with analysts' estimates.

The company said it earned 21.36 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 17.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had an average estimate of 21 billion yuan for the period. (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke)