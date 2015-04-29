HONG KONG, April 29 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the country's second largest insurer by market value, reported a 73 percent rise in first-quarter profit in a Shanghai stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Ping An earned a net profit of 22.44 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) in the first three months of the year compared with 12.99 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company has seen profits soar in the last year as income from its stock investments rose with China's booming stock markets. ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke)