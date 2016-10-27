SHANGHAI Oct 27 Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd , the country's second-largest
insurer by market value, said its third-quarter net profit rose
15 percent on Thursday due to strong insurance sales.
Net profit at Ping An, the only Chinese and Asian insurer
named among nine peers as global systemically important insurers
by regulators, was 15.73 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) in the
quarter ended September, compared with 13.63 billion yuan the
same period last year, it said in a stock market filing in Hong
Kong.
Ping An Insurance Group is the controlling shareholder of
Ping An Bank, which reported a 4.4 percent
third-quarter profit growth on-year.
($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Engen Tham, editing by David Evans)