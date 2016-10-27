* Ping An Q3 net profit 15.73 bln yuan vs 13.63 bln yuan on-year

* Profit due to healthy insurance sales

* Outperformed other China insurers (Adds China Life, Ping An details and background)

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , the country's second-largest insurer by market value, on Thursday said third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent due to strong insurance sales.

The insurer produced a strong performance even though Beijing has tried this year to limit the growth of short- and mid-term life insurance products to reduce risks from insurers using short-term funds to invest in stocks and long-term assets.

Ping An and China Life Insurance Co Ltd , which also reported third-quarter results earlier on Thursday, have both outperformed other Chinese insurers.

Ping An's net profit was 15.73 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) in the quarter ended September, compared with 13.63 billion yuan the same period last year, it said in a Hong Kong stock market filing.

In the first three quarters of 2016, its written life insurance premiums hit 282,153 million yuan, an increase of 26.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

Ping An is the only Chinese and Asian insurer named by regulators as one of nine insurers considered as systemically important globally.

China's insurance industry as a whole experienced a 54 percent slide in first-half earnings to 105.6 billion yuan, the country's insurance regulator said in July.

Ping An and China Life are both trying to diversify their business in search of higher returns. China Life plans to set up a health equity investment fund worth 12 billion yuan, the insurer said on Thursday.

Ping An's moves to diversify includes aiming for a possible five-fold increase in overseas investments.

Ping An Insurance Group is the controlling shareholder of Ping An Bank, which reported a 4.4 percent third-quarter profit growth on-year.

Ping An's shares closed down 0.64 percent in Shanghai ahead of the results announcement, underperforming the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index, which fell 0.27 percent.

China Life's shares closed down 0.32 percent in Shanghai ahead of the results announcement, outperforming the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index.

($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham, editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)