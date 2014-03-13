BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
March 13 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 40.4 percent y/y at 28.15 billion yuan ($4.58 billion)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyz57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.