July 15 Ping An Bank Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) via issue of preference shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UaxkFx; bit.ly/1qCyWCM

($1 = 6.2075 Chinese Yuan)