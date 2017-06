HONG KONG Aug 23 China's Ping An , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, reported a be tter than expected 9.4 p ercent rise in first-half profits on Thursday, boo sted by its banking business.

Net profits rose to 13.96 billion yuan , or 1.76 yuan per share, u p from 12.76 billion yuan or 1.67 yuan per share in the same period last year. Eight analysts had on average forecast a net profit 12.34 billion yuan.