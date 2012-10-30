* Q3 net profit 2.1 bln yuan vs 3.4 bln yuan f'cast
* HK shares up 15.8 pct this year, ahead of Hang Seng index
HONG KONG Oct 30 hina's Ping An
, the world's second-largest life insurer by market
value, posted a smaller than expected 21 percent rise in its
third-quarter profit on Tuesday after intergrating the
operations of Shenzhen Development Bank.
Net profits rose to 2.1 billion yuan ($336.34 million) for
the three months from 1.8 billion yuan a year ago, P ing An
Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd said. Four analysts polled by
Reuters had on average expected a profit of 3.4 billion yuan.
While its rivals have concentrated purely on selling
insurance, Ping An acquired a controlling stake in Shenzhen
Development Bank last year. In the first nine months of the year
its banking business accounted for about a third of its earnings
while the contribution in the last quarter was over 80 percent.
Ping An finished integrating the lender with its existing
banking business on July 27, renaming the combined operations
Ping An Bank Co Ltd.
Sales of credit cards have risen significantly by
cross-selling to existing customers of Ping An's original
banking business and Shenzhen Development Bank. Ping An said it
has issued more than 3 million new credit cards so far this
year, bringing the total number of credit cards in circulation
to 10.5 million.
Its net profit for the first nine months of the year was up
11 percent at 16.1 billion yuan.
Ping An's profit growth contrasts with the performance of
other Chinese insurers, whose investment returns have been hit
by volatile stock and bond markets. An economic slowdown has
also sapped demand for insurance coverage, putting a damper on
the pace of premium growth.
Ping An's chief rival, China Life, the biggest
life insurer by market value, reported its eighth consecutive
quarter of lower profits and its first quarterly loss since
2008.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Ping An, which has a market
value of just under $54 billion, have risen 15.8 percent this
this year, ahead of the 13.5 percent gain in China Life shares
and in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1=6.2436 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in
Shanghai; Editing by Ryan Woo and Greg Mahlich)