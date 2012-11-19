HONG KONG Nov 19 Shares of China's No.2 insurer
Ping An Insurance fell more than 2 percent in early
trade on Monday following a media report that HSBC Holdings
is planning to sell its 15.6 percent stake in the
Chinese company.
By 0149 GMT, Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2.7
percent at HK$57.96. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng
Index was up 0.4 percent.
HSBC's stake in Ping An is worth about HK$73.5
billion ($9.5 billion), according to the Chinese-language Hong
Kong Economic Journal. Possible buyers include Thai tycoon
Dhanin Chearavanont, who owns the privately owned CP Group, the
newspaper added.
HSBC and Ping An both declined to comment.