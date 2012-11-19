* Possible buyer includes Thailand's CP Group - HKEJ
* Ping An shares fall close to two-month low
* Part of HSBC revamp plan, maturing of China strategy
* If Ping An stake goes, eyes on BoCom holding - analyst
By Kelvin Soh and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Nov 19 HSBC is in talks to
sell its $9.3 billion stake in China's Ping An Insurance
, stepping up a programme by Europe's biggest bank to
shed non-core operations to boost profitability.
A sale, widely expected as part of HSBC's three-year
recovery plan after the 2008 financial crisis and regulatory
reforms, could earn the bank a pre-tax profit of up to $6.5
billion, Mizuho Securities analyst Jim Antos said.
The bank, which spent $1.7 billion to build a 15.6 percent
stake in China's second-largest insurer between 2002 and 2005,
confirmed it was in talks to sell the stake, saying that it has
"from time to time received approaches regarding its
shareholding".
Its statement followed a Monday report by the Hong Kong
Economic Journal, a Chinese language newspaper, that named
tycoon Dhanin Chearavanont, Thailand's richest man, as a
potential buyer.
"This makes sense for HSBC because it has been disposing of
so many of its non-core businesses," said Ivan Li, an analyst at
Maybank Kim Eng in Hong Kong. "The question that everyone has
will be on HSBC's stake in Bank of Communications."
HSBC has announced 41 disposals and closures since the start
of 2011, and the potential Ping An sale fuelled speculation
about other assets that are not integral to its day-to-day
business operations.
Its stake in Bank of Communications (BoCom),
China's fifth-largest lender, stands at 19.9 percent and is
worth about HK$79 billion ($10.2 billion), according to Thomson
Reuters data.
HSBC has signed up for fundraisings to keep its BoCom stake
intact, but it has not paid up for some Ping An cash calls,
allowing its holding to be diluted.
"It's cleaning up the strategy, as they don't have any
control over Ping An," said Simon Maughan, analyst at Olivetree
Securities in London. " T his looks like a maturing of the China
strategy ... I would hope it's a powerful signal that HSBC can
organically deliver in China, so I think it's a positive step."
Ping An said in a statement that it will pay close attention
to progress in the matter.
HSBC, the name and origins of which date back to its start
in Hong Kong and Shanghai in 1865, has been keen to move faster
in China and likes to portray itself as different from other
foreign banks that pulled back during the crisis. Those retreats
were frowned upon by China's government.
The bank's ambitions, however, have been constrained by
regulations that have limited attempts to increase its holding
in BoCom, open more branches on the mainland or list its shares
in Shanghai.
Mizuho Securities analyst Antos said that the profit from a
sale of the Ping An stake would help to boost HSBC's Tier One
capital ratio to 13.6 percent, from about 13.1 percent, but he
cautioned on the size of the deal.
"You can't sell if you can't find a buyer, because it's
impossible to dump so many shares on the market at one time," he
said.
POSSIBLE BUYERS
A sale would require approval from China's insurance and
banking regulators, narrowing the list of possible buyers
because Chinese authorities have traditionally allowed only
financial groups to take stakes in the country's major banks and
insurers.
Another challenge to a sale is a $4 billion initial public
offering (IPO) by Chinese insurer Pacific Insurance Company of
China Group (PICC), which could steal strategic buyers that may
otherwise have acquired HSBC's Ping An stake.
The sheer size of the deal makes it difficult to sell to a
single buyer. Bank of America last year sold its
remaining $6.6 billion stake in China Construction Bank
to Singapore state investors Temasek Holdings and a
consortium of Chinese buyers.
Sovereign wealth fund Qatari Investment Authority has also
invested in Chinese financial groups, owning about 2 percent of
Agricultural Bank of China.
Forbes magazine says that Thai tycoon Chearavanont, who owns
unlisted Chaoren Pokphand (CP) Group, Thailand's largest food
and agricultural business, is worth $7.4 billion.
CP Group was not available for comment and Chearavanont
could not be reached.
PING AN SHARES FALL
Shares of Ping An, the world's second-largest life insurer
by market value, fell near to a two-month low on the news. They
closed down 1.9 percent at HK$58.50 ($7.55), after touching
$57.50, underperforming a 0.5 percent rise by Hong Kong's
benchmark Hang Seng Index. Ping An's market
capitalisation is $52.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
HSBC's London-listed shares were up 2 percent at 1100 GMT,
in line with a firm European bank index.
The bank has been exiting non-core businesses since Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver laid out his plans in May 2011 to
boost profitability. It has since sold or wound down various
businesses including its non-life insurance operations.
This year the bank sold its general insurance business to
French insurer Axa and Australia's QBE Insurance Group
Ltd. It is also looking to sell its 18 percent stake in
Vietnamese insurer Bao Viet Holdings.