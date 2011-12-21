HONG KONG Dec 21 Ping An Insurance
(Group) Co of China , the world's
second-biggest life insurer by market value, has no plans for
further fundraising, a key executive said on Wednesday.
Ping An had announced plans on Tuesday to raise up to $4.1
billion by selling convertible bonds, a move that surprised many
analysts and came just nine months after the fast-expanding
insurer raised $2.5 billion through a private placement in Hong
Kong.
The insurer said it has no plans currently for overseas
acquisitions.
(Reporting by Farah Master, Twinnie Su and Chyen Yee Lee;
Editing by Ken Wills)