HONG KONG Dec 21 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, has no plans for further fundraising, a key executive said on Wednesday.

Ping An had announced plans on Tuesday to raise up to $4.1 billion by selling convertible bonds, a move that surprised many analysts and came just nine months after the fast-expanding insurer raised $2.5 billion through a private placement in Hong Kong.

The insurer said it has no plans currently for overseas acquisitions. (Reporting by Farah Master, Twinnie Su and Chyen Yee Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)