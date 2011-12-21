* No immediate plans for fundraising, overseas expansion

* Convertible bonds expected to be issued in Q3 next yr (Adds quotes, details)

By Farah Master and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG, Dec 21 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, said it has no plans for further fundraising, after unveiling plans to raise up to $4.1 billion by selling convertible bonds.

Ping An plans to issue the bonds in the third quarter of next year, after it receives approval from shareholders and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, executives said on Wednesday.

Ping An announced the plan on Tuesday, surprising many analysts as it comes just nine months after the fast-expanding insurer raised $2.5 billion through a private placement in Hong Kong, underlining the urgency of the capital-raising.

President Ren Huichuan told media during a teleconference call on Wednesday that with the global economy still volatile there was a need to shore up finances to further develop the firm, but remained adamant that there were no other fundraising plans in the works.

"Convertible bonds will satisfy our company's development for a certain period of time. We have no other fundraising plans so far, including in the H-share market," he said.

Ping An, which aims to become a financial conglomerate operating insurance, banking and asset management under one roof, added that rapid business expansion exerted pressure on capital. It has no immediate plans for overseas acquisitions.

Chinese insurers will need more than 110 billion yuan ($17.33 billion) in external funding to fuel their rapid development in the next three years, rating agency Standard & Poor's has said.

Ren said the group's subsidiaries could look to issue subordinated bonds in the future but did not give details.

"With the Chinese financial industry developing very quickly we need to increase our working capital, this is in line with the industry's development," he said.

Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2.2 percent by the midday trading break, underperforming a 1.6 percent gain by the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)