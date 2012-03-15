* Full-year profit up 12 pct, in line with forecast
* Benefited from business diversification, banking growth
* 2012 another challenging year, performance under pressure
(Adds company comment, analyst quote)
By Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, March 15 Chinese group Ping An
, the world's second-largest life insurer
by market value, met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in
quarterly profit, after growth in its banking business offset
lower investment returns.
Chinese insurers, which invest a chunk of their premium
incomes in equities, suffered from a stock market that slumped
22 percent last year. Ping An predicted that 2012 would be
another challenging year.
"The global economic situation remained severe, negative
impacts of the euro zone debt crisis is lingering, and there are
ups and downs in the world economic recovery," Ping An said on
Thursday, adding: "Rising costs due to inflation would bring
challenges and pressure to our performance in 2012".
Ping An's fourth-quarter net income rose to 4.96 billion
yuan ($783 million), according to a Reuters calculation based on
its earnings statements. That compared with a forecast for 5.36
billion yuan. Full-year profit rose 12.5 percent to 19.5 billion
yuan, or 2.5 yuan per share.
Compared with rivals, Ping An, which is 39 percent owned by
HSBC, has been less vulnerable to market volatility due
to its business diversification.
Bigger rival China Life Insurance last
week forecast a profit decline of 40-50 percent in 2011.
Profit contribution from Ping An's banking business surged
nearly trebled to 7.98 billion yuan in 2011, when the insurer,
aiming to become a financial conglomerate, completed its
acquisition of Shenzhen Development Bank.
That partly offset the impact of a sluggish stock market,
which saw total investment yields fall to 4 percent last year
from 4.9 percent in 2010.
With the insurer hoping to grow its banking and asset
management business further, analysts expected Ping An to
increase market share through cross-selling and become less
vulnerable to market volatility.
To fund expansion, Ping An said in December it planned to
raise up to $4.1 billion selling convertible bonds, nine months
after the company raised $2.5 billion through a private
placement in Hong Kong.
China's top insurance regulator, Xiang Junbo, said in
January the country's insurance industry would see lower
investment returns and profits in 2012 as it faced a grim
operating environment and struggled with problems ranging from
poor customer service to unethical sales practices.
Ping An shares closed up 0.9 percent at HKD$63.35 on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have risen 21 percent
this year, compared with a 13 percent gain in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
Ping An, with market capitalisation of $55.4 billion, is the
world's most valuable life insurer after China Life.
($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Dan Lalor)