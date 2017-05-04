* Ping An to fully invest the fund in the next 3-4 years
* The fund to focus on early-stage investments
* Fund to be led by Jonathan Larsen, ex-Citigroup
* Larsen joins Ping An as its chief innovation officer
By Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, May 4 Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd, the country's largest insurer by market
value, is launching its first overseas fund to primarily invest
in financial and healthcare technology worldwide, underscoring
its push beyond its home market.
The initial size of the so-called Ping An Global Voyager
Fund will be $1 billion, the insurer said in a statement on
Thursday. It will be managed from Hong Kong and led by Jonathan
Larsen, an 18-year stalwart of Citigroup who joined Ping An as
its chief innovation officer.
Ping An's overseas ambitions mirror those of other Chinese
firms, including Anbang Insurance Group and Fosun International
Ltd, which are spending billions on overseas
acquisitions in a bid to reduce their dependence on the slowing
Chinese economy and weakening yuan currency.
The Shenzhen-based financial group plans to fully invest the
Global Voyager Fund in the next three to four years with a focus
on early-stage start-ups.
Ping An in recent years has been building up its expertise
in the fintech and healthcare-related areas, but mostly in
mainland China.
Its main subsidiary Lufax, China's biggest peer-to-peer
lending and wealth management platform, is also looking to
expand into Hong Kong or Singapore, Lufax's chief executive
officer Gregory Gibb told Reuters in an interview.
Valued at $18.5 billion when it raised $1.2 billion from a
group of investors in January 2016, it is looking to list in
Hong Kong to secure more funds to finance its expansion at home
and abroad.
Ping An Good Doctor, a medical service app backed by the
insurer, raised about $500 million in its maiden financing round
last year, valuing the fast-growing start-up at $3 billion.
Ping An had about 5 percent of its total insurance assets
abroad as of December 2016, its chief financial officer, Jason
Yao, told Reuters at the time.
That was well below the 15 percent cap imposed by China's
insurance regulator, giving it ample room to splurge. It plans
to gradually increase its overseas investments to 10 percent
over the next three to five years.
Before the Global Voyager Fund comes on the scene, the
insurer has venture capital firm Ping An Ventures to make
early-stage investments mostly in China.
Ping An's overseas push also comes as the country's
insurance regulator was considering relaxing rules to boost the
biggest and most solvent firms' expansion abroad, while smaller,
riskier insurers would come under tighter scrutiny, Reuters
reported in March.
Last year Ping An made its biggest annual profit in more
than a decade thanks to growth in its life insurance business.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)