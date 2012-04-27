HONG KONG, April 27 China's Ping An Insurance
, the world's second-largest life insurer
by market value, posted a rise in its first-quarter profit on
Friday, boosted by its banking business.
Chinese insurers have struggled as low interest rates and
volatile markets have sapped investment returns.
Banks selling wealth management products have cut into
insurers' sales of investment-related products and rules that
prevent insurers from basing their own salespeople in banks in
mainland China and limit each bank branch to just three
insurance partners have also crimped growth.
But Ping An, which is 16 percent owned by HSBC, has
been cushioned by its banking and investment businesses.
Ping An's first-quarter net profit rose 4.3 percent to 6.06
billion yuan from 5.81 billion a year earlier. Earnings per
share rose to 0.77 yuan per share compared with 0.76 yuan per
share.
It is unclear how Ping An fared against estimates. Analysts
said they do not normally provide quarterly earnings estimates
for Chinese insurers.
In the first three months of the year Ping An's banking
business posted a profit of 1.766 billion. A year ago, Ping An
Bank reported a profit of 669 million yuan. Shenzhen Development
Bank, whose purchase Ping An finalized last year,
contributed an additional 464 million yuan.
Ping An's Hong Kong listed shares have risen 22.1 percent so
far this year, closing on Thursday at HKD$63.80. That is ahead
of China Life's 4.2 percent rise and ahead of the 9.9 percent
rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index over the same
period.
Rival China Life, the world's biggest insurer by market
value, reported a 29.4 percent drop in profit on Wednesday, its
sixth consecutive quarterly loss.