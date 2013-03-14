HONG KONG, March 14 Ping An, the
world's No. 2 insurer by market value, on Thursday reported that
2012 net profit had risen by a lower than expected 3 percent
rise against the previous year.
In the year to Dec. 31, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China
generated 20.05 billion yuan ($3.23
billion) in net profit, or 2.53 yuan per share. Analysts had
been expecting full-year earnings of 2.79 yuan per share,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Ping An shares closed down 0.32 percent on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange. The shares have fallen 4.6 percent this year,
against a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
. Ping An's Shanghai-listed shares have also fallen.
In December Thailand-based CP Group bought HSBC Holdings'
15.6 percent stake in Ping An for $9.4 billion, a
controversial deal that was approved by Chinese regulators last
month.