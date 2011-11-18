SHANGHAI Nov 18 Shenzhen Development Bank has increased the amount it plans to raise through bond offerings to 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) from 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), its parent company, Ping An Insurance said on Friday.

Ping An Insurance said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange that Shenzhen Development Bank would issue bonds over the next three years to promote long term development goals. The bonds will have maturities of one to 10 years.

The bank previously said it will look to raise 20 billion yuan in bonds. ($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)