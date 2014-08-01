MILAN Aug 1 Italian car design company
Pininfarina posted a smaller operating loss in the
first half helped by improving automotive operations in Italy,
rising profitability in China and the good performance of its
industrial design business.
The group forecast a positive operating result for the year
after cutting its net loss in the period to 4.5 million euros
from 6.3 million euros in the first six months of 2013.
Net debt rose to 51.6 million euros from 36.4 million euros
at the end of 2013 in part due to tax charges.
The group said that parent company Pininfarina SpA's debt
restructuring plan progressed according to the conditions agreed
with creditors.
