MILAN May 11 Italian automotive design company
Pininfarina forecast a return to profit in 2012, its
first since 2004, as lower financial charges from a debt
restructuring help its bottom line and its design and
engineering business improves.
"The company's debt restructuring enables us to say for the
first time in five years that our survival is no longer at
risk," said Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, the grandson of the
family-controlled group's founder Battista Farina.
Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati,
Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others. It has shut down its
manufacturing operations to focus solely on design after a 2009
capital increase.
An 182.6 million-debt restructuring signed in April extends
the company's repayment plan from 2015 to 2018.
Pininfarina said in a statement on Friday it expects to make
an operating loss in 2012, but will earn a net profit because it
will benefit from a one-time gain of around 45 million euros.
Pininfarina's first quarter loss narrowed to 3.1 million
euros from a previous loss of 6.5 million euros the same quarter
a year ago. Revenue rose to 15.7 million euros from 13.4 million
euros the same time last year, boosted by results of its design
and engineering operations in Germany.
