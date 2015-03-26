MILAN, March 26 Pininfarina said India's Mahindra & Mahindra has expressed an interest in the Italian luxury car designer but there are no binding agreeements over a possible purchase of the group.

Pininfarina said any deal would need the backing of Pininfarina's controlling shareholder Pincar and of the group's 13 creditor banks. It said it would inform the market about any possible binding agreement.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing Francesca Landini)