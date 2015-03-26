BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
MILAN, March 26 Pininfarina said India's Mahindra & Mahindra has expressed an interest in the Italian luxury car designer but there are no binding agreeements over a possible purchase of the group.
Pininfarina said any deal would need the backing of Pininfarina's controlling shareholder Pincar and of the group's 13 creditor banks. It said it would inform the market about any possible binding agreement.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing Francesca Landini)
