* Bid seen coinciding with Pininfarina shareholder
meeting-sources
* Bid should be backed by Pininfarina controlling
investor-sources
* Shares extend gains, up more than 3 percent
By Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN, April 20 Indian vehicle maker Mahindra &
Mahindra aims to present a formal offer for
Pininfarina in time for the Italian car designer's
shareholder meeting on April 29, two sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
The Indian company's offer is expected to have the backing
of Pininfarina's controlling shareholder Pincar -- which has a
76 percent stake in the group famous for designing Ferraris and
other luxury cars. However the offer would still need to win the
blessing of Pininfarina's creditor banks, the sources said.
Debt-laden Pininfarina, which has a market value of 162
million euros, said on March 26 that Mahindra & Mahindra had
expressed an interest in buying it, confirming media reports.
Its stock has risen nearly 40 percent since then.
The Indian group on Monday reiterated it had not entered
into any agreement that would have a material impact on the
company after reports that talks between the two were in the
final stages.
A spokesman declined to comment further. Pininfarina had no
immediate comment.
A takeover by Mahindra & Mahindra of Pininfarina would be
the latest sale of an iconic Italian brand to an Asian investor,
following China National Chemical Corp's 7.3 billion-euro deal
to buy into tyre-maker Pirelli, announced last month.
The two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
Mahindra & Mahindra wanted to formalise its offer by April 29.
The sources said talks between the two sides were ongoing and
could still fall apart.
Pininfarina's shares extended gains after the Reuters
report, and were up 3.15 percent by 1108 GMT at 5.57 euros.
Pininfarina was founded in 1930 as a niche car manufacturer
but that part of the business has been struggling to compete
with bigger carmakers and was eventually closed down in 2010.
As a result, the company cut jobs and reinvented itself as a
smaller niche design and engineering player. Today it produces
only one-off models or very small series.
The group, which has expanded its design work to buildings,
interiors, furniture and electronics had a net loss of 1.3
million euros last year. Its net debt stood at 45 million euros
at end-2014 and is expected to rise this year.
A tie-up with Pininfarina would add one of the world's most
renowned car design names to Mahindra's automaking business. The
Indian company is already one of Pininfarina's clients and the
two have collaborated on the Halo, a sporty-looking electric car
that was on display at the auto show in New Delhi in 2014.
Mahindra has earned a reputation for buying distressed,
undervalued companies. In 2010, it bought troubled South Korean
automaker SsangYong Motor and last year it acquired a majority
stake in France-based Peugeot's loss-making scooter business.
