US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
TURIN, Italy, April 29 Italy's Pininfarina is yet to reach an accord with Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra over a possible sale, the chief executive of the car design company told shareholders on Wednesday.
Mahindra & Mahindra aimed to present a formal offer for Pininfarina in time for the shareholder meeting, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.
"Indian group Mahindra & Mahindra has shown interest for Pininfarina, but no deal has been reached yet," CEO Silvio Angori said.
Chairman Paolo Pininfarina said last week the company, famous for designing Ferraris and other luxury cars, may have news soon about a possible tie-up. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)