LONDON/MILAN Dec 11 Mahindra & Mahindra is
close to signing a deal to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina
, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Friday, the latest purchase of an iconic Italian brand by an
Asian company.
The terms of the deal have been agreed by both parties after
months of talks and an announcement could come as soon as next
week, the sources said.
"It's just a matter of putting a stamp on a contract," one
of the sources said.
Pininfarina declined to comment while Mahindra & Mahindra
was not immediately available for comment.
Milan-listed Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari,
Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac. Its shares closed down
nearly 10 percent on Thursday after daily MF reported that there
were growing doubts over the success of the talks.
Mahindra first approached Pininfarina at the beginning of
this year but its link to Pininfarina goes back to 2013 when the
Indian company hired Hubert Tassin, a former Pininfarina
designer.
As part of the agreement, Mahindra will inject about 150
million euros ($165 million) in the business to refinance its
debt and provide fresh capital for investments, one of the
sources said.
Pininfarina had net debt of 47.4 million euros at the end of
September.
One of the sources said Mahindra has a plan to support
Pininfarina's recovery and while covering its debt it will also
invest in new products and technologies.
Turin-based Pininfarina, which owes its name to a nickname
of its founder Battista Farina, also called "Pinin" Farina, is
the latest Italian industrial brand to be snapped up by an Asian
buyer after China National Chemical Corp agreed to buy into
tyre-maker Pirelli in a 7.3 billion euro deal in March.
Pininfarina - which also designs buildings, interiors,
furniture and electronics, among others - has been loss-making
for years and its debt is almost equal to its market value of
126 million euros.
The company has been struggling to stay afloat as carmakers
have moved to hire more in-house stylists at the expense of
independent design firms.
Mahindra has earned a reputation for buying distressed,
undervalued companies, analysts said. In 2010, it bought
troubled South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor and last year it
acquired a majority stake in France-based Peugeot's loss-making
scooter business.
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
