MILAN Nov 12 Italian car designer Pininfarina
said on Thursday it expects to reach a deal to be
acquired by Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra in
the next few weeks.
"Negotiations between controlling shareholder Pincar,
creditor banks and Mahindra ... over the acquisition of
Pinifarina's shares owned by Pincar and debt restructuring never
broke off," the car designer said.
Pininfarina - which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati,
Rolls-Royce and Cadillac - has been loss-making for years and
its net debt stood at 52.7 million euros ($57 million) at
end-June.
It has been struggling to stay in business as carmakers
moved to hire more in-house stylists at the expense of
independent design firms.
($1 = 0.9281 euros)
