MILAN, April 22 Italian car designer Pininfarina
may have news soon about a possible tie-up, its
chairman said on Wednesday, after sources said Indian car maker
Mahindra & Mahindra aimed to submit a formal bid for
the Italian brand by April 29.
"We don't rule out that there will be news soon, but we are
not confirming it," Chairman Paolo Pininfarina told reporters on
the sidelines of an event in Milan.
Mahindra & Mahindra is working to present a formal offer for
Pininfarina in time for a shareholder meeting on April 29, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Shares in Pininfarina were suspended from trading on
Wednesday after rising 11.4 percent, with a trader saying the
market was betting on the deal with Mahindra. M&A speculation
has pushed the stock up nearly 50 percent over the past month.
On March 26, debt-laden Pininfarina said Mahindra & Mahindra
had expressed an interest in buying it, confirming media
reports.
The two sources said the Indian company's offer was expected
to have the backing of Pininfarina's controlling shareholder
Pincar -- which has a 76 percent stake in the group famous for
designing Ferraris and other luxury cars.
The offer would still need to win the blessing of
Pininfarina's creditor banks, they said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Alison Williams)