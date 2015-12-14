MUMBAI Dec 14 Tech Mahindra, the IT services arm of India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has agreed to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, without saying where it got the information from.

Shares in Pininfarina were suspended from trading earlier on Monday pending a statement, the Italian stock exchange said. Sources had told Reuters on Friday Mahindra was close to signing a deal to buy the Italian car designer.

Milan-listed Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)