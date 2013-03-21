BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 21 Italian automotive design company Pininfarina returned to profit in 2012, its first since 2004, as lower financial charges from a debt restructuring helped its bottom line and its design and engineering business improved.
Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others. It has shut down its manufacturing operations to focus solely on design after a 2009 capital increase.
A 182.6 million-debt restructuring signed in April extended the company's repayment plan from 2015 to 2018.
Pininfarina said in a statement on Thursday it made an operating loss in of 8.2 million euros in 2012, and a net profit of 32.9 million euros ($425.25 million) because it will benefit from a one-time gain of around 45 million euros.
In 2011 it posted a net loss of 11.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's No.1 hypermarket chain had been loss-making in China