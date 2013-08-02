MILAN Aug 2 Italian automotive design company Pininfarina on Friday reported a first-half net loss of 6.3 million euros ($8.37 million), down from a profit of 35.4 million the previous year.

The company said its operating loss for the six months ended June narrowed to 2.9 million euros from 7.7 million last year, while revenues rose to 40 million euros from 32.9 million.

Pininfarina, which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others, said it expects full-year revenue to rise and forecast a "strong improvement" at the operating result level. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)