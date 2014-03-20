MILAN, March 20 Renowned Italian automotive
design company Pininfarina said on Thursday it expects
to report an operating profit this year after a loss in 2013
that narrowed to 3.3 million euros ($4.55 million) from 8.3
million the previous year.
In a statement released after the market closed, the company
said it had posted a net loss of 10.4 million euros last year,
down from a profit of 32.9 million in 2012, when the group
benefited from a non-recurring gain of nearly 45 million euros.
Shares in Pininfarina, which has designed cars for Ferrari,
Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others, rose more
than 13 percent ahead of the statement and closed at 5.33 euros,
its highest level since mid-2011. The jump made it Thursday's
top gainer on the Milan stock exchange.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Tom Brown)