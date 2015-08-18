(Adds FDA comments, drug history and safety concerns)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Aug 18 A controversial drug to treat
low sexual desire in women won approval from U.S. health
regulators on Tuesday, but with a warning about potentially
dangerous low blood pressure and fainting when taken with
alcohol.
Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the
first approved drug for the condition, to be sold under the
brand name Addyi, will only be available through certified
health care professionals and pharmacies due to its safety
issues.
The FDA has twice rejected the drug, flibanserin, made by
privately held Sprout Pharmaceuticals. Its latest decision comes
after an advisory panel concluded in June it should be approved
with strict measures in place to ensure patients are fully aware
of the risks.
Shares of rival Palatin Technologies rose 29 percent
to $1.21 in extended trade.
The drug has been nicknamed "female Viagra" in media
reports, even though it does not work like Pfizer Inc's
blockbuster Viagra pill for men that in 1998 became the first
approved drug for erectile dysfunction.
Flibanserin needs to be taken every day. Unlike Viagra,
which affects blood flow to the genitals, flibanserin works on
the brain. It is similar to a class of drugs known as selective
serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRI's, that include
antidepressants such as Prozac.
Originally developed by Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim,
flibanserin was first rejected by the FDA in 2010 after an
advisory panel said the benefits did not outweigh the risks.
Sprout acquired the drug, conducted additional studies and
resubmitted the application. In 2013, the FDA rejected it again.
The rejection sparked a lobbying campaign by Sprout, aided
by some women's groups who accused the FDA of gender bias
because it had approved Viagra for men - a charge the FDA
vigorously rejected.
Flibanserin is designed for premenopausal women whose lack
of sexual desire causes distress. Women who took the drug in a
clinical study had an increase of about 1.0 sexually satisfying
event (SSE) per month compared with those taking a placebo.
Advocates claim that increase is meaningful. Critics say the
small benefit is outweighed by the drug's risks.
