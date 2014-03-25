BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd : * Takalani Tshivhase,executive director, has been charged with alleged attempted bribery of a lieutenant general of S. African police * Says Tshivhase denies all allegations of attempted bribery, and will defend the charges * The evidence thus far available, company is satisfied there is no reason to doubt veracity of tshivhase's denial of allegations * Company will review the matter as further information becomes available and will inform shareholders accordingly.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.