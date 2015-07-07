(Corrects headline to "Pinnacle" from "Pinnacle's real estate
July 7 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
, which buys real estate leased to casino operators,
raised its offer for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc to
$47.50 per share from $36.
The new offer values Pinnacle's real estate assets at $5
billion, including debt, GLPI said on Tuesday.
GLPI went hostile with its bid for the assets in March,
citing Pinnacle's "failure to engage" in talks.
