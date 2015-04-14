April 14 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc , which buys real estate leased to casino operators, has raised its bid for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc's real estate, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Gaming and Leisure Properties made an offer late last week, valuing Pinnacle at over $40 per share, which translates to about $2.4 billion, WSJ said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1FGxfdl)

Pinnacle Entertainment's shares rose 2.6 percent to $35 in aftermarket trading.

GLPI has given Pinnacle until Thursday to respond, according to the people the paper spoke to.

Pinnacle Entertainment and GLPI were not immediately available for comment.

GLPI went hostile with its previous offer of $36 per share to buy Pinnacle's real estate assets, citing the casino operator's "failure to engage" in talks.

A deal would speed up and remove risks from Pinnacle's plan to split its real estate and operating assets into two companies by 2016, GLPI had said.

Pinnacle Entertainment had a market capatilization of $2.05 billion as of Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)