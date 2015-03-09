March 9 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc said it had offered to buy the real estate assets of casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc for $4.1 billion including debt.

GLPI said Pinnacle's operating business would become a separately traded public company under the offer, which was outlined in a letter to Pinnacle's board.

Morgan Stanley is financial adviser to Gaming and Leisure. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Ted Kerr)