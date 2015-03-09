UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
March 9 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc said it had offered to buy the real estate assets of casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc for $4.1 billion including debt.
GLPI said Pinnacle's operating business would become a separately traded public company under the offer, which was outlined in a letter to Pinnacle's board.
Morgan Stanley is financial adviser to Gaming and Leisure. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
SYDNEY, May 8 Shares in Australia's Ten Network Holdings jumped as much as 48 percent on Monday amid a broad surge in media stocks at the first trading session since the federal government proposed scrapping media ownership restrictions.